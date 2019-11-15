TOGETHER AGAIN, HAPPY AT LAST

Thelma Gile was reunited with her love, Vern, on October 31, 2019.

Thelma was born on July 6, 1923 in Huron, South Dakota, where she grew up.

After completing her nurse's training she married Vern, then they moved to Oregon and started their family.

Vern, Thelma, and their daughters moved to Santa Barbara in 1950. Thelma worked at Cottage Hospital in the Maternity Ward for 20 years where she loved rocking the babies.

Thelma loved playing the organ and piano. Thelma and Vern loved to dance and belonged to the Harmony Dance Club.

Thelma and Vern had a second home in Borrego Springs, their desert paradise, where they had numerous good friends.

Thelma and Vern enjoyed traveling, visiting many exotic lands. They enjoyed family vacations with their daughters, Diane and Patti, and their son's-in-law, Wayne and Bill.

Thelma is survived by their daughters Diane and Patti, one nephew, two nieces, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, one great-granddaughter, and her heart, Vernon.

Mom's only wish was to be with Daddy somewhere warm and tropical.

There will be no services.

We love you GG