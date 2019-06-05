Theodora Antonia Van Son passed away peacefully at dawn Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the hands of family, joining her husband Joseph in God's light. Thea was a selfless friend, spouse, mother, and servant of God.

Born November 25, 1930 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thea grew up as one of five daughters of Antonia and Carolus Klaassen. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Ans, and husband of sixty years Joseph (March 9, 2016). Thea leaves behind a large and loving family of four boys, Carl (Sue), Mike, Steve (Claire), and Vince (Karen), ten grandchildren, Brian (Lindsey), Kayla (Justin), Jennifer (Mark), Nicole (Caleb), Collin, Megan, Caroline, Nicholas, Kendall, and Amy, and eight great grandchildren Conner, Lucy, Claire, Lincoln, Owen, Ellie, Dax, and Bryce. In addition she is survived by her sisters Carla, Tonna, and Loeky and scores of nieces, nephews and friends who all held a special place in her heart.

In 1955 Thea and Joe married and immediately immigrated to California to begin a new life together. While busy raising four boys (God bless her) Thea also volunteered in a Hospice program. Through her church, she continued to care for the terminally ill and their families for over 30 years full time, bringing comfort and peace to those she ministered. Thea and Joe lived in California until moving to Pennsylvania in 1981. In 2009 they relocated to Tennessee to continue their retirement.

Friends and relatives will be invited to join in the celebration of Thea's life at a future date. Thea will be interred along with Joe at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Alcoa.

The family would like to thank all those who loved and cared for both Thea and Joe throughout their time in Tennessee. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.