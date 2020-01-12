Theresa Delores Miranda, formally of Santa Barbara passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday January 4, 2020 in Simi Valley California. Theresa was born in the Inwood section of upper Manhattan in New York City on March 7, 1934. Her parents, Rocco Panza, and Julia Servidio Panza emigrated from Toritto Italy to NYC in 1918, and 1911 respectively. Theresa's parents and older siblings lived and labored on the last actual working farm in NYC located on 209th Street in upper Manhattan. Theresa was a graduate of George Washington High School. In 1956 Theresa married Albert Miranda and shortly thereafter they moved to Los Angeles, where their son Albert Jr. was born. Theresa worked as a document security clerk at Hughes Aircraft in El Segundo, and retired from Hughes in 1995. Upon retiring Theresa and Albert moved to Santa Barbara. Theresa is survived by several nieces and nephews in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Theresa is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Albert Sr., and her son Albert Jr.

Visitation for Theresa will be on Tuesday, January 14 from Noon to 5:00 pm at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery.