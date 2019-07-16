Born January 12, 1924 in Chicago, IL; her parents were Joseph Passi (Giovanni Mutalipassi) and Celia (Consiglia Taglieri) Passi. Her brother, Paul John, joined the family on 9/9/1927. She attended Fenger H.S. in Chicago and graduated in 1942. On 2/22/1947 she married Lawrence A. Caccese and their first child, Lisbeth Ann, was born 8/3/1947. Samuel Joseph was born 7/20/1948, followed by Michael Anthony on 8/8/1950 and Christopher Lawrence on 10/3/1956.

Theresa began her working career at the UCSB Student Hospital in 1959 as a dishwasher. In 1961 she was hired by the Placement Center where she eventually became the office manager. She retired from UCSB in February 1984.

With her retirement, she and her husband began enjoying the Elderhostel programs which featured cooking classes, river cruises, New Orleans jazz festivals and several European trips, especially Italy. Theresa also became involved in her husband's hobby, the restoration of old cars, such as a 1948 Chevrolet "woodie", a 1930 Ford Model A sport coupe, and a 1931 Ford Victoria "leather back." They joined the local chapter of the National Woodie Club as well as the Santa Barbara Model T Club. In 1992 Theresa received the National Woodie Club's Meritorious Service Award for her work as treasurer for the 2500 member society.

She is survived by her children: Lisbeth, Samuel (Kathy), Michael (Louise) and Carol Caccese (Christopher); her grandchildren: Orion Nicholas, Renna Grace, Tyler Lowell, Max Christopher (Brooke Castro), Laura Sheard (Michael), Jamie Guerra (Ashley Bridges), Lisa Henricks (Bill) and Juan Ortega; great-grandchildren: Stella and Gianna Sheard; Marina and John Thomas Henricks. Her husband Lawrence (2005), son Christopher (2017) and brother Paul (2018) were waiting for her when she passed away in her sleep on July 9, 2019. She was, is and always will be a beloved wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother.