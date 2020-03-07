Therese "Terry" Pugh joined her Father in heaven on February 28, 2020. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family, in Santa Barbara, California.

Terry was born on July 17, 1927 to Sever and Henriette Blaquiere in Edam, Saskatchewan, Canada. She grew up on a farm with four brothers and attended nursing school at Edmonton General Hospital, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1953. She boldly immigrated to the United States later that year and began her career at Long Beach Memorial Hospital.

Terry met Earl, who had recently discharged from the Navy, at a Christmas party in 1953. They became fast friends and married in 1955 at Saint Boniface Church in Anaheim, California. Terry and Earl were inseparable for the next 67 years.

The family, now with three young boys, moved to Santa Barbara in 1968, where Terry raised the family. She was ever present in school, sports, and church life, making lifelong friends along the way. Terry also continued her work as a nurse at Cottage Hospital.

Terry is survived by her husband Earl, three sons and daughters-in-law-Ron (Leanne), Allen (Janine), and Mike (Cristy)-ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren (with another on the way). Her tireless devotion to her family was a blessing.

Terry's memorial mass and reception will be held at Saint Raphael Church in Goleta, California at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 21. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Raphael Church in her name.