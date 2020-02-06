Born June 6, 1940 in Santa Barbara, passed away on January 8, 2020. Tom was born to Joseph and Helen Butera, and was the younger brother to Mike (Ferol) Butera, who all preceded him in death. He was born at State and Calle Laureles, on the same corner where he would later have his Napa Auto Parts business for 30 years. He spent his entire life in Santa Barbara, graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1958, and attended Santa Barbara City College, where he later volunteered in the Automotive Program. Tom also served in the Marine Corp Reserves after he graduated from high school.

He met and married Tamara Ellsworth, who was attending Knapp College of Nursing and later worked at Cottage Hospital for over 50 years, in 1962 and they went on to have two boys; Joel (Donna) and John. Joel is a successful Real Estate Broker in Santa Barbara and John is the Manager of the Laboratory at a Medical Clinic in Puyallup, WA.

Tom's passions in life included Tami, their boys, cars, classic wooden boats, dogs and spending time at their vacation home in Lake Tahoe.

The family would like to thank Mission Terrace for the care they provided to Tom while he was there.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation. A memorial will be planned for a later date.