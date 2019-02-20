Thomas Marion Heter II passed away surrounded by his family on 12 February 2019 at the age of 80. Tom was born 11 January 1939 in Sterling, Kansas, to T. Marion Heter and Ardris Zimmerman Heter. He married Bert (Roberta Strickler) in 1959.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jacqueline, and in-laws Paul and Helen Strickler. He is survived by his wife of 59 years and his children: Tom (Casey), Kathy (Rick), Jimmy (Tracey), and Johnny (Michele), his grand children: Paul (Claudia), Natalie, Alexa, Stephanie, Britni (Scott), Ruben II (Veronica), Jessica, Jackie, Jimmy, Ashley (Jesus), and Scottie; great grandchildren: Tara, Tiana, Tessa, Tayla, Tommy, Susie, Danielle, Ryan, Ruben III, Veronica, Isaac, and Ivan. His sister Mary, nephew Matt, niece Marci, brother-in-law Lucky, his launch family, many relatives, and great friends.

Tom graduated from Kansas State University in 1961 and began his aerospace career with General Dynamics in Abilene, Texas; he then settled in the Lompoc Valley in 1964. He retired as Lockheed Martin's Director of Vandenberg Launch Operations after 45 years in the industry. As an active member of the community, he enjoyed local sports as a referee, umpire, and coach for several different leagues, and was a member of the Lompoc YMCA Board and the Channel Islands Y Board. He served as a trustee, elder and treasurer of the Lompoc Presbyterian Church (now Cityview). Tom loved to spend time with his family and friends, barbecuing, scuba diving, fishing, racing dirt cars, supporting 4-H, and watching youth sporting events. He is remembered as long-time crew chief for the Lompoc High School Football Chain Crew.

There will be a public Celebration of Life at the Cityview Community Church located at 1600 Berkeley Drive in Lompoc on 23 February 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Lompoc High School Athletic Department, Lompoc YMCA, or a .