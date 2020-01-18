To know him was to love him.

Thomas Mitchell Johnson died on Sunday, January 12th, surrounded with love. He leaves behind his sisters, Christina J. Athanesuleas of Killen, AL, and Kathy Ojjeh, of Geneva, Switzerland. his wife Marie Johnson and daughter Jennifer Johnson, of San Leandro, CA, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Northern California, son of Roger Edward and Frances Jessie Johnson, he spent the last 20 years as a proud resident of Santa Barbara.

In his early years, Tom was an All-League football, baseball and basketball player. He earned the prestigious award of "Quarterback of the Decade" at Menlo High School in 1971. He pursued his love of music at University of California at Berkeley, graduating with a degree in Music. Tom was well recognized as a prolific percussionist at an early age. His last musical performance was as a guest drummer with the renowned Bay Area band, Pablo Cruise in November 2009.

Tom was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Dodgers, a shared passion with his daughter Jennifer. He was a kind and loving brother and faithful friend, always appreciative and humble. He was an incredible companion to his mother, Franny, and brought her great joy in her later years.

His keen wit and sharp memory graced many memorable conversations and never ceased to amaze those who were lucky enough to spend that precious time with him, until the very end.

A private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.