Thomas P Mullaney passed away on March 16, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA. Tom was born in Bethel, CT in 1933. Tom graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1954 with a degree in Civil Engineering. During a visit to Peach Lake in New York, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Carol Ann Sweeney of Danbury, CT. After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force stationed at Whiteman AFB in Sedalia, MO, he and Carol moved to Boston, where Tom earned his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School in 1959.

Tom's business career spanned more than 40 years. After graduating from Harvard, he started work at McKinsey and Company in New York and went on to become a Partner. Later in his career, Tom served as the President and Director of a number of major international corporations including Wilson Sporting Goods, Dart Industries, The Olga Company, and Softsel Computer Products. Among his many accomplishments, Tom was always proud of being the mastermind behind creating the first yellow tennis balls while at Wilson Sporting Goods. However, he was always quick to add in his typically self-deprecating way that he was also the father of the yellow golf ball, "eight million of which are buried in a landfill in Kentucky."

Tom served as an outside director for a variety of companies including Breuner Home Furnishings, Bristol Farms, Crocker National Bank, Ducommun, Financial Corporation of Santa Barbara, General Housewares Corporation, Lear Siegler, Lucas Arts Entertainment Company, Lucas Digital Ltd., Merisel, Inc., Reliance Electric Company, Sunglass Hut, The Santa Anita Companies, and U.S. Borax.

Charitable activities were a huge part of Tom's life. He helped countless charitable organizations throughout his life including the Mental Health Association of Santa Barbara, Upward Bound House, and Union Rescue Mission. He was honored to serve as a Trustee for Tuskegee Institute, The Santa Catalina School, and Providence St. John's Health Center Foundation, where he was appointed a Lifetime Trustee.

When not busy with his business pursuits, Tom could always be found on one of his favorite golf courses telling many of his classic "Tom Mullaney" stories. Tom combined his love of the game with his business acumen when he served as President of The Los Angeles Country Club. Tom also enjoyed traveling and playing his favorite card game "98 and Holding" with family and friends.

Despite his distinguished career, the most precious assets in his life were his family and friends. Tom lived his life by a set of principles that guided everything he did. He was a mentor to many but a friend to all. If you asked anyone who knew Tom - whether it was a business colleague, a friend or the person serving him his favorite burger at the Habit – they would all tell you the same things: Tom was kind, generous, witty, and made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. He was truly a "people person". He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his family and friends.

After 56 wonderful years of marriage, Tom was preceded in death by his one true love, Carol Ann Sweeney. He is survived by his beloved children, Thomas Mullaney (Amelia), Michael Mullaney (Carolyn), Beth Mullaney Johnson, Kate Mullaney Barry (Stephen) and nine grandchildren.

"You only go through life once, but if you play it right, once is enough. Have fun!" And that he did!

A Special Celebration of Life will be planned later in the year (details to follow).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to Providence St. Johns Hospital Center at htttps://stjohnsfoundation.org or the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara at https://donate.mentalwellnesscenter.org/