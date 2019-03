Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas T. Mito.

Tom passed away on March 6, 2019 and was born on November 1, 1915.

Tom touched the lives of all who knew him, and was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 11:00am at Bethany Congregational Church, 556 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Donations can be made to Bethany Church

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels