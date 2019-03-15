Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toby (Frederic) Schwalenberg.

March 10, 1932 - March 10, 2019

On the evening of March 10, Toby Schwalenberg passed away peacefully, surrounded and supported by three generations of children. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his children - Toby, Deb, Randy, Shari, his grandchildren, and great grand children, as well as his beloved companion of the last seven years, Terpsie Walker.

Toby grew up in town and graduated from Santa Barbara High School. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Kay Drewisch, for fifty-three years until she passed in 2006.

In 1956, he founded Engine Rebuilding Company, the best damn machine shop in Santa Barbara. The shop has evolved into Toby?s Engine Parts, where he worked alongside Randy until his final days.

As a family man, he shared his love of the outdoors and camping through out California and Oregon. He was a member of San Roque Parish, Knights of Columbus, and Boy Scout Troop 21. Later, he built a cabin at Lake Nacimiento to enjoy the lake life with family and friends. He built fast engines, cars, and motorcycles his whole life.

