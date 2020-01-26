89, beloved husband, Pap, and Opa, passed away January 15, 2020. Tom was born January 25, 1930 in Voorburg, Netherlands. He grew up in the Netherlands and lived in southern Africa before immigrating and settling in Santa Barbara in 1964. He worked for Neal Feay company in Goleta for 33 years. Tom's beloved wife Pietje preceded his death. He is survived by his son Dirk Tysmans and wife Judy; his daughter Joan Morosin and husband Giovanni; his granddaughter Sonia Morosin and grandson Marcus Morosin. Tom lived a full life and is greatly missed. The family will be celebrating his life privately.
Arrangements by McDermott Crockett & Associates Mortuary.