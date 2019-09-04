Tommie Jean Pitts, 87, of Santa Barbara and Palm Desert, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Kailua Hawaii. Tommie was born in Hattiesburg Mississippi on January 15,1932. She was a Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and a cherished friend to so many it is almost overwhelming. She had the ability to start a friendship at first sight. Her warm smile and soulful eyes combined with class and charm rarely ever seen anymore, made young and old drawn to her and never wanted to leave. Her southern accent accompanied with her strong faith, morals and grace allowed her beautiful spirt and soul to illuminated her and the people around her. Her memory will live on and be cherished by her close friends and family. She leaves behind her sons Dennis and Dean Walsh, five grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. There will be a private service for the family but a Celebration of Life, TBD in Santa Barbara. Thank you for all your love and prayers. Please donate to the in lieu of Flowers.

"The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience." (Eleanor Roosevelt)

1 Corinthians 16:14 "Do everything in love"