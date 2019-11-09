Tony Lopez, born March 11, 1942, passed away peacefully at his home on October 29, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones after a battle with cancer. Tony was the embodiment of a kind, compassionate man that acted with integrity in every aspect of life.

He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Ramona Lopez, brothers Tommy, Stanley Jr, Ronnie and sister Sylvia Lopez. He leaves behind the love of his life for the past 40 years, Nancy Cuellar, sons Michael, J.C., Ronald (Rolo), sister Gloria Ortega and brother Duckie Lopez, seven grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews. Tony attended Franklin Elementary, Santa Barbara Jr High, and graduated Santa Barbara High in 1960. Once A Don, Always A Don. Tony joined the Navy in 1961 and was a proud veteran who loved his country and was also a member of the Veterans Memorial Hall on Cabrillo Blvd. He loved football, NASCAR, Harley Davidson, and traveling with his partner Nancy. Nancy and the family would like to thank Riley's Cancer Center and Hospice for their care, help, and kindness. Services will be held Thursday, November 14, at Our Lady of Sorrow Church on Sola St at 10am Mass, burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery on Hope Ave and Reception will be afterwards at Eagles Hall on Bath St.