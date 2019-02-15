Trino Richard Perez, 88 passed away on February 5, 2019 in Santa Barbara California. Trino was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Ricardo and Maria Perez. He had 2 sisters, Margaret Gomez and Amelia Melendez. He worked for General Telephone Co. for over 30 years doing various jobs. He was in the Air Force and played basketball for the Air Force Police Squadron for 4 years. He played basketball at City College and entered into a preliminary game against UCLA. One of his proudest moments was when John Wooden asked him if he wanted to play for UCLA "I like your fade away jumpshot" Wooden said. He married his City College sweetheart, Ida Hernandez. They were married 62 years and had 4 Sons, 3 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grand children. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.