Our Trish left us on Friday, November 1, 2019, of complications due to ALS. She was 53. The great void she leaves is only because of the full life she lived. When she greeted us with her sparkling blue eyes, we instantly felt welcome. Her laughter put us at ease, drew us in, and made us quickly move past being mere acquaintances to beloved friends. Her thoughtfulness made each one of us feel special. When she sang, we were captivated by her angelic voice and ushered into God's presence.

Born Patricia Dawn Wilson on February 27, 1966, in Arlington Heights, IL, Trish enjoyed the doting attention of her parents, Richard Harry and Phyllis JoAn (Fink) Wilson and her two older brothers Rick and Steve. Armed with a loving, faith-filled, midwestern upbringing in Palatine, IL, and Indianapolis, IN, she is an alumna of Lawrence North High School ('84), Cottey College (A.A.'86), Up With People (Cast C '86-'87) and CSU Sacramento (BA English and TESOL Cert '90). After arriving in Sacramento to complete her education, she continued her California migration to San Diego (2yrs) and Los Angeles (15 yrs) before arriving in Goleta in 2007.

To know Trish was to be touched by a great love that overflowed from her relationship with Jesus. From inner-city children and families in San Diego and Los Angeles while serving as a missionary with World Impact, to people spanning cultures and continents she met in her travels, to men and women seeking help at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, to church fellowships, school communities, special needs families, neighbors and more than a few fast-food employees, so many were blessed by her unique warmth and care. In her music, jewelry-making, and writing, she embodied the creativity of God. In the way she served--in vocational ministry, volunteer roles, and simply by being sensitive to the needs of others--she demonstrated the depth of His concern. Her commitment and discipline mirrored God's consistent faithfulness to us. Her tenderness was a touch of His love and the way she brought celebration into everyday life, a reminder of His pleasure. Even in the face of the profound challenges as the parent of a medically fragile child and subsequently her own terminal illness, Trish's soul radiated joy in a way that caused ours to crave the fountain from which she drank.

Trish is survived by her husband of 26 years Rolf B. Geyling (President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission), her children 2nd Lieutenant Wilson T. Geyling, Maximilian R. Geyling and Olivia J. Geyling, mother JoAn Wilson, brothers Rick and Steve Wilson & their families, mother-in-law Helga Geyling, as well as Rolf's three siblings & their families. She is preceded in death by her nephew Seamus, niece Faoileann, dad Dick Wilson, father-in-law Franz Geyling and son Rudy.

A viewing will be hosted on Thursday, November 14th from 4-7pm at her home church, Coast Community Church of the Nazarene (4973 Via Los Santos, Santa Barbara, CA 93111). The funeral service will be held Friday, November 15th, noon, Living Faith Church (4597 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110–carpooling recommended). Burial and family receiving immediately to follow the service at Goleta Cemetery (44 S San Antonio Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110). All are welcome; bright colors encouraged (lavender and canary yellow).

Memorial donations in Trish's honor can be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (535 E. Yanonali, Santa Barbara, CA, 93103).