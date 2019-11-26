Trisha Evans was born in Llwynypia, Wales on February 29, 1940. She was the daughter of two loving parents, John and Kathleen Cross. Trisha was born during WWII and survived off of rations until she was 11 years old. Because of this, Trisha later found a love for cooking and sweets. In Porthcawl, Wales she found the man she would marry and stand by for the rest of her life. She married in a church in Wales. Soon after Trisha and Tony had two children, Pollyanna and Jemma. With her family complete, (Trisha had a daughter in London – Samantha) they moved to America. As Tony would be off at work, Trisha made sure the house was running smoothly. Coaching soccer teams, helping with Girl Scouts, volunteering at school and cooking. When her children were grown, she went to Cordon Bleu (culinary school) in France. Trisha and Tony finally settled down in Santa Barbara, CA. Tony and Trisha thought it would be delightful to watch their grandchildren grow up. After her husband Tony died, it was ideal that Trisha live the rest of her life alongside her daughter Pollyanna, son-in-law Philip and three of her grandchildren (Joshua, Savannah and Antonia.) Trisha was a witty, elegant, beautiful and downright fun lady. Her class and style will never be forgotten.