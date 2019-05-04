Truman William Nybakken passed away at home on April 6th, 2019 with his sons by his side.

Truman was born on June 9th, 1935 in Mandan North Dakota to Oscar and Ruthie Nybakken. Truman is survived by his, Sons Eric and Warren, Daughter in law Marissa, Grandchildren Aspen and Joshua. He was proceeded in passing by his loving wife Judith Nybakken.

Truman left North Dakota and joined the Airforce. After leaving the service he graduated from the University of Western Washington with a degree in Physics. He started working at Boeing and during a downturn he and Judy moved to Goleta in 1965 and spent the rest of their lives here. Truman worked at EGandG, HDR and spent the last 20 years working at Delco where he was extremely proud of his contributions.

Truman loved to listen to music and dance with his granddaughter Aspen. He was well known for his sense of humor. After he retired Truman and Judith traveled the world exploring everywhere they could. Favorite trips included Europe, Israel, Australia and Canada.

Truman and Judith were married for fifty-six years of true love, they were always seen holding hands and did so until the end. May they hold hands in heaven for eternity.

Truman has been taken care of by his son Eric for the last 9 years and the family would like to thank Eric for his care of our father.

In lieu of flowers charitable donations can be made to the VNHC (visiting nurse and hospice care) or the of Goleta.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday June 8th at 1pm at Christ Lutheran Church 6595 Covington Way, Goleta CA.