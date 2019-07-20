Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. Miye Narkis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

V. Miye Narkis, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family whom she cherished, her body simply worn out after 98 years of life. Miye was born in Seattle, WA in 1921. After living and working in New York, she moved to Chicago where she met and married Edward Narkis in 1950 and had two sons. She relocated to Santa Barbara, CA in 1966 as a single mother. Miye worked for 20 years in a job she just loved as the Graduate Assistant in the Sociology Department at UCSB. She was well respected, appreciated, and loved by the faculty, staff, and students she assisted. After her retirement in 1986, Miye took several international trips seeing the sights of the world. She also thoroughly enjoyed taking road trips, driving to visit relatives in Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Torrance. In her later years, Miye took pleasure in walks, gardening, reading, and visits with her family. Miye was the last surviving member of her family, having been preceded in death by her father, mother, two brothers, and three sisters. She also tragically lost her son Carl in an accident in 1979. Miye is survived by her son, Neal and his wife Tammy, grandchildren Sarah, Kelly (Matt), and Ryan, and many nieces and nephews. Miye touched the lives of the many people who got to know and love her over the years, most recently the staff and caregivers at Vista Del Monte and Valle Verde. Miye will be missed so very much by her family and all those who knew and loved her. No service or memorial will be held in accordance with her wishes.

