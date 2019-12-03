Valerie went to sleep on Nov. 17, 2019. She was born to Herschel and Gertrude Lessley on 3/09/35, graduated from Flint Technical High School in 1953 and married Ken Whaley in 1955. She had three sons, Bob, David and Dan [Julie], and two grandchildren Justin and Addie whom she loved dearly. One sister, Karen Ann Lessley is deceased.

Valerie moved from Flint to Milwaukee in 1956 where she worked as a secretary for AC Spark Plug until 1960. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1970. Valerie was a talented seamstress, avid quilter and taught "Stretch & Sew" classes in 1972. Valerie worked at Comptec/Northrup Grumman from 1980-2004 doing administration and security work.

Valerie married William [Bill] Cattoi in 1998 and they traveled extensively in the US and Europe. Their last, pleasant residence was at Maravilla Retirement home.

Valerie was a vibrant lady and loved family and friends. She was an active member of the SB SDA church. She will be greatly missed by all. At her request, no public memorial will be held.