1930 - June 14th, 2019

Born Sept. 13, 1930 in Toronto, Canada, Daughter of J. Vernon Grose and Ruby Ruth (Freeman) Grose. Born and raised in Toronto, Verna was blessed with a sense of humor and a lot of common sense. She loved being with people. Verna met husband Gordon in 1948. They married in 1949 in Toronto. Within 5 years Daughter Barbara and son Thomas were born. They moved to Los Angeles in 1955 and Santa Barbara in 1968 where son Donald was born. By then a U.S. Citizen, Verna was V.P. and Secretary of Helistrand, Inc. from 1971 to 1981. A member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church, a Deacon, Verna went on mission trips and taught Sunday School. She was active in several Bible Study groups and Community Kitchen. Verna was active in Quilter Guild and a volunteer at Cottage hospital.

Pre-deceased by parents and brother Bill Grose. Survived by Husband Gordon, Children Barbara Reed (Robert), Thomas (Susan), Donald (Renee), Sisters Chris Formella, Grace Budgell and Brother Bernie Grose of Canada, Grandchildren Regina, Lucas and Gordon, 8 Great-Grandsons and one Great-Granddaughter.

Memorial service at El Montecito Presbyterian Church July 15 at 11 am, Inurnment in Toronto in August.

In lieu of flowers, donations to El Montecito Presbyterian Church or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.