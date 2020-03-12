Veryl David Leggett died peacefully due to complications of advanced age on March 4, 2020. He was 95. Born on June 18, 1924 in South Dakota, Veryl was one of six children. While in high school he played basketball, where he was known as 'legs' due to his long legs and height of 6'3". David, as he chose to be called, served honorably in World War II in the Army/Air Corps, the precursor to the Air Force. While heading with his unit to France, David was injured on the airport tarmac. After his recovery, David spent the remainder of his tour in Alaska.

On August 12, 1947 David married Ruth Lindstrom in Mitchell, South Dakota. After their breakfast reception, the newlyweds boarded a Greyhound bus for California to begin their life together. They settled in Glendale and on May 19, 1948 Ruth and David welcomed their only child, Linda.

David took advantage of the GI Bill, attending the University of Southern California and graduating in 1955 with a degree in Architecture. He began his career working for Verge & Clatworthy AIA in Eagle Rock. In 1961 the family relocated to Santa Barbara. David worked for Arendt, Mosher & Grant AIA until opening his own firm. V. David Leggett AIA designed many residential properties throughout Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch and Montecito before retiring in the late 1990s.

David's lifelong hobby, which gave him tremendous pleasure, was the game of golf. He had the skill and good fortune to make a hole-in-one at the Santa Barbara Community Golf Course. This achievement was noted in Golf Digest. David wanted to encourage young people to share his enthusiasm for golf, so he devoted his time and expertise to the Youth Golf Program at the SB Community Course, mentoring young players well into his eighties.

David was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ruth. He is survived by his daughter Linda Oldenkamp (Roger) of Lincoln, CA, granddaughter Julia Mochrie (Dean) of Roseville, CA and grandson Matthew Oldenkamp (Esther) of Pasadena, CA. David also leaves great grandchildren, Ainsley and Hudson Mochrie and Madelynn Oldenkamp.

Services and internment at Calvary Cemetery are private.