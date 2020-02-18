Victor Bennie Gusman, 91 of Santa Barbara, CA died Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Victor was born on March 21, 1928 in Summerland, CA to Inez Aguilar and Pete Gusman, he was lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, CA.

Victor proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1945 until 1948. He served as a Corporal and was stationed in Salina, KS, Wichita Falls, TX, and Rapid City, SD.

He loved working on cars, boats and racing motorcycles. He had a fond passion for deer hunting, BBQing, cooking, and dancing. In his early years he spent many trips making memories with his sons and friends hunting in the Sierra Mountains.

He spent 60 years working as an auto mechanic at various locations, retiring as a mechanic from the City of Santa Barbara. Although he had a love for cars and mechanics, he was also a very talented artist and had a love for drawing.

He is survived by his Children; Victoria (Tom), Robert (Flex) Gusman (MaraDee), Victor (Bay)Gusman, Russell Gusman (Molly); His sister; Terry Young (Richard); Grandchildren; Bobby Gusman (Sharlene), Jeff Gusman (Mindi), Leah Torres (Jonathan), Diana Cervantes (Richard), Brian Gusman (Jamie), Marni Gusman; Great Grandchildren; Moy, Taylor, Diego, Morgan, Andrew, Ryan, Malia, Olivia, Elijah, Debstin

He is preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Gusman, wife Sally Gusman, son Robert Gusman.

On behalf of the family we would like to thank Oak Cottage Memory Facility, Hospice of Santa Barbara, and Helping Hands of Santa Barbara.

Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, February 20 from 2:00p.m. – 5:00p.m. At Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Home, 15 E. Sola, Santa Barbara;Mass will be held on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church – 227 N. Nopal, Santa Barbara, followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery – 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

A reception will be held at the Eagles Lodge – 923 Bath St., Santa Barbara, immediately following the burial services.