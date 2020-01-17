Victoria Ann Reed, 97, of Goleta, California died peacefully and with loved ones by her side on January 5, 2020.

Vicki as most called her was born March 26, 1922 to Joseph and Susanna Biris in Canton, Ohio.

She married Harry D. Reed on November 28, 1944 and had one child Steven Reed.

Vicki loved singing along side Harry as he played the piano as well as during church services. She loved to go to church and loved our Lord. She was a bartender for many years, an amazing seamstress, she loved animals and selling Avon.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Susanna Biris, her siblings George and Mary, husband Harry D. Reed and son Steven Reed.

Vicki was a very loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Friday January 24th at Goleta Cemetery at 11AM.