April 16, 1939 – March 25, 2020

Victoria (Vicki) Kennedy died peacefully in her home at The Samarkand Covenant Living Community after a very short illness. She was born on April 16, 1939 to her parents, Oscar L. Matthew, and Laverne Manning Matthew. Growing up in Tustin and Huntington Beach she had a taste of small town farm life that included participating in 4-H and raising goats along with cooking and sewing projects.

After graduating from Fullerton High School she attended Long Beach State College and UCSB. Her career was centered on banking, where she met her future husband, John H. Kennedy. They married in 1970, and in 1972 had their daughter Karen Anne Erickson (Jason), and was gifted with four step children: Bruce Laurence (Julie), Bryan Donald (Tamie), Brent Peter, and Jill Amy Davis (Mark). Subsequently she became a grandmother to six and a great grandmother to four.

Her many activities included PEO, Chapter IJ, member of Christ the King Episcopal Church for 50 years, played clarinet in the Prime Time Band, and member of the Symphony League where she participated with the Music Van and Concerts for Young People.

Traveling was a major part of life for Vicki and John with numerous trips to Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia, China, India, South America, Australia, Antarctica, all 50 states and most National Parks in the USA. A sabbatical leave experience was living in Japan for 4 months.

Vicki and John moved to The Samarkand in 2011 where they made many new friends and took on new activities. Of special note was Vicki's management of the Samarkand Gift Shop for several years.

Vicki was predeceased by her parents and brother David. She leaves behind her loving husband, family, and many cousins plus numerous friends in the Samarkand and Christ the King communities. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Christ the King Episcopal Church or to Direct Relief. No services are planned at this time but will be announced later this year.