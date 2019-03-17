Viola M. Miller

  • "Rest In Peace Aunt Toodie. Thank you for many wonderful..."
  • "Toodie and I never met, we spoke on the phone frequently...."
    - Roslyn Greig
  • "I love you Aunt Toodie. I cherish our fine memories. ..."
    - chia Snow
  • "By for now Aunt Toody. I love you and will see you again..."
    - Mark Snow
  • "Toodie was my dear friend for many years; she was 35 years..."
    - Nicole Donovan

Viola M. Miller, age 91, a native of Santa Barbara, CA., passed away peacefully on March 04, 2019, at Valle Verde, Santa Barbara, CA. Viola was happily married to the late Leonard Miller. Viola is survived by her devoted daughter Diane M. Hall and son-in-law R. Glen Hall of Medford, OR. She is also survived by daughter Melinda Britz and her step-daughters Adrienne Heath and Barbara Miller.

Vi was a true patriot and politically active. She loved animals and was a supporter of the Santa Barbara Humane Society. Vi was a member of the Santa Barbara Choral Society and our home was always filled with music.

Her passion was tending to her rose garden, orange trees, and avocado orchards. However, Viola's true joy was simply being "Len's Girl."

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Crockett Mortuary.

 
