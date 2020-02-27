Virginia Barrett was born March 9, 1923 in Salem, Virginia, the fifth of five girls born to John and Elizabeth ("Bess") Stoutamire. She grew up on their farm outside of town, helping her father on the farm and enjoying a rural childhood. After attending Marion College for a year, her uncle invited her and two of her sisters to come work for his company that made submarine parts; they traveled to California on a train carrying soldiers. In 1946 she enrolled at UC Berkeley where she met her husband Paul, graduating with a degree in Latin American Studies; they were married on February 8, 1948. They spent the summer of 1950 camping at Lake Sabrina while Paul conducted research for his degree. After graduation, work took them to Ithaca, New York and then to Syracuse; during that time their first two sons were born. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1955 where their third son was born and Paul began his career at UC Santa Barbara. The busy family enjoyed backpacking trips and sailing. She coordinated the boys' many activities while getting a teaching credential, substitute teaching, and later working in a medical billing office. In 1969 they spent a sabbatical year in Oxford, England. Back in California, they purchased a parcel of land north of town and developed it into a working avocado ranch. After selling the ranch, they spent their retirement enjoying life with close friends, square dancing, and traveling--visiting every continent. She was very active in the Unitarian church for many years. They lost their home in the Painted Cave fire in 1990 and spent several years rebuilding. In 2008 they moved to the Valle Verde retirement community; Paul passed away in 2019.

Virginia passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She is remembered as a loving wife, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Stoutamire of Salem, VA, and sons: Bruce and partner Wendy of Berkeley, CA, Keith and wife Pattie of Chico, CA, and Ross of Santa Barbara, CA, also grandchildren: Michael, Kaitlin, Sophie, and Zane.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 10:30AM on Wednesday, March 11th in the Roy Schneider Social Room at Valle Verde in Santa Barbara, CA.