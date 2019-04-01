Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Fowler Arey.

Virginia passed away early on the morning of March 7, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Virginia Lee Fowler on June 24, 1930 to William Henry Fowler and Violet Lee Baker of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. The last of three children, 'Ginny' attended Sewickely Academy and Chatham Hall in Virginia before her admission to the University Of Michigan School Of Music in Ann Arbor, Michigan, during which time she met her husband to be and became engaged at age 19. Ginny earned her admission to University of Michigan with her gifted talent in voice and piano.

She married Eugene Wulsin of Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 1st, 1950 at the St Stephen's Episcopal Church in Sewickely, Pennsylvania. The couple settled in Cincinnati, Ohio, during which time they had four children. They moved to Toronto, Canada, in 1961. A divorce followed in 1968 and Ginny moved to Santa Barbara, California, with her second husband, Phillip Arey. A fifth child was born before her second husband died tragically in a car accident in 1969.

She went on to live in San Francisco and later Aptos, California, and Tucson, Arizona, before settling back in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the remainder of her life. Ginny loved to travel, spending twenty winter seasons in her beloved Manzanillo, Mexico. She befriended people every where she went. She loved her roses and the ocean. And, Ginny loved her desserts.

She is predeceased by her father, William Henry Fowler, her mother, Violet Lee Fowler, her brothers, Robert Asa Fowler and William Henry Fowler, II, and her husbands, Eugene Wulsin and Phillip Arey. She is survived by her children: Virginia Lee Roberts of Santa Cruz, California; William Fowler Wulsin of Seattle, Washington; Eugene Wulsin of Cincinnati, Ohio; Linda Carol Alt of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Phillip Julian Arey of Houston, Texas, and seven grandchildren.

Services are to take place at 10 am on April 6, 2019 at the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and burial to follow in the family plot in the Sewickely Cemetery.