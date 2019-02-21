Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Waldo Peter Grossi Jr..

Waldo Peter Grossi Jr. passed away on Friday February 1st at 2:46 pm in Templeton, California. Waldo was born in Lompoc, California on October 22nd, 1933 to Waldo Grossi Sr. and Madelina Colombo.

At the age of eighteen, Waldo enlisted in the United States Navy seeing active duty from January 1953 until November 1954, ending with honorable discharge in November of 1959. Throughout his last years, Waldo was living in Paso Robles, California under the care of his daughter Gina Ross. Waldo was a huge fan of Nascar, the Oakland Raiders. the L.A Lakers and enjoyed listening to Merle Haggard. Waldo owned "Grossi Muffler" in Buellton, California for over thirty years.

During his life he had lost his father Waldo Grossi, mother Madelina Grossi, brothers Henry Grossi and Windfield Grossi as well as first wife Jill Johnson. He has left behind his two brothers, Marvin Grossi of Santa Maria, CA., and Joey Grossi of Oakhurst, CA., daughter Gina Ross of Paso Robles, CA., his two boys Pete Grossi and Tony Grossi of Riverside, CA., as well as his eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Services for Waldo will be held on February 23rd at 10:00 am at the Old Mission Santa Ines of Solvang, California. Following this will be his burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, CA.

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors.