Walter William Guina, age 76 of Goodyear, AZ passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 after a valiant 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on March 8, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to Michael and Eleanor Guina, Walter (aka Bill) served in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965, including 2 years on Guam. From 1967 to 1981, Walter worked as an Air Traffic Controller in Napa, San Francisco and Oakland, CA. In 1983 Walter started working in the tree business in the East Bay. He became a certified arborist and Master Gardner. He ran a Bartlett Tree Experts business in the Santa Barbara area maintaining a number of estates of the rich and famous from 1990 until 2005 when he retired.

Everyone who knew him loved him. He enjoyed all aspects of landscaping and also loved fishing, traveling, spending time with family and friends and, of course, acting like a pirate on occasion. His presence, laughter and zest for life will be greatly missed by all. Walter is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Thomas and wife of 37 years, Kathleen. He is survived by daughters Elizabeth (John) Chionchio and Christine Solt (grandchildren Jessica and Jacob Prows), son Michael Lawton, devoted partner of 13 years, Jeri Link, sons Brian Link, Steve (Nicole) Link and grandchildren Alyssa and Collin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm in the Chianti Room at Tuscany Falls Country Club Pebble Creek Resort, Goodyear, AZ on September 15th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014, as they provided incredible services to Walter at the end of his battle.