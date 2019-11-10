1926 - 2019

Mrs. Wilhelmina Maria Calderon Garcia, age 93, of Santa Barbara, and most recently Arizona, passed away Monday afternoon of October 21, 2019 in her residence. Always respected and admired for her kindness, she will be greatly missed and will continue to hold a special place in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

She was born March 18, 1926 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, one of thirteen children.

Wilhelmina was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Richard Garcia, her daughter Judith Ann Garcia, her son Richard Michael Garcia, and granddaughter Sarah Alvarado.

A true believer in the importance of education, she spent several years as a volunteer as a teacher's aide at Dolores School in Santa Barbara, California. She was a lover of the Lord and spent much of her time attending weekly mass. As a self-taught chef, she generously shared her love of cooking and passion for those less fortunate by organizing a soup kitchen at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church while living in Santa Barbara and always a role model of perseverance and determination, owned her own catering company. A most beloved matriarch she enjoyed cooking and hosting family and friends.

Wilhelmina is survived by sister Paula Pargas, brother Rudy Calderon, daughters Linda Mercado and Sarah Fragosa of Arizona, Eileen Kattasse of Alaska, son Chris Garcia of Santa Maria, California, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A rosary in the form of a visitation will begin at 7pm at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel Thursday November 14, 2019.

Funeral service mass will be held at 10 am Friday November 15, 2019 at Her Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara.

Rest in peace Mother, Grandmother, and friend, Wilhelmina.