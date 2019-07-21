Willard Bruce Bucklew, M.D. passed away at the age of 86 in his home at Scottsdale, AZ. He practiced Urology in Santa Barbara for forty-three years.

Bruce attended Denver University where he met and married Darleine Joyce Schlagel. They were married for sixty-seven years. Together they moved to California. Bruce graduated from the University of Southern California School of Medicine in 1961.

After internship and residency he opened his private practice in Santa Barbara in 1966.

Bruce was a Captain and a Flight Surgeon in the U. S. Naval Reserve from 1987-2008. He was an avid golf player and a member of the Valley Club in Montecito. He published articles in the Journal of Urology and presented local and regional Urology presentations.

Together, Darleine and he moved and traveled from Tahiti to Timbuktu; from Montecito to Mexico.

Bruce taught his children the love of the sea and boats and was a member of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. He collected guns and was a Marksman. Friends enjoyed his "Shooting Parties" at his ranch, Quinta Ladera in Santa Ynez. "Target shooting only!" he said. He loved all God's living creatures.

In 2009 they moved to Scottsdale, AZ to retire. Boredom descended upon him. He found gratification traveling to Globe, AZ, a small mining town to help those in need.

He is survived by his wife, Darleine and his sons Brent Todd Bucklew, Craig Bruce Bucklew and daughter, Wendy Gilson Bucklew.

ILO flowers please send a donation to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.