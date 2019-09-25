William Bennett Simms passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2019. William was born September 7, 1934 in Jacksonville, Texas, the oldest son to Bodie and Bennie (Franklin) Simms. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1944. He attended Lincoln Elementary, SB Junior High and SB high School. He earned his Bachelor's degree from UCSB.

William's professional career was long and varied. He worked for the SB Boys Club, Southern Area Boys Club, the City and County of Santa Barbara. He was an exceptional advocate for people and an activist for human rights.

He was a devoted and active member of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. His family was one of the two families who were founding members of Lewis Chapel CME Church in Santa Barbara.

In his homegoing, William leaves so many that love him, already miss him and mourn:

His wife, Christine, children, Dennis (Amanda), Sean and Tiffany. Loving Sister, Julia Simms Taylor, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many relatives and friends. Viewing will be Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 3-5PM at Welch-Ryce-Haider 15 E. Sola. The funeral service will be September 27th, 2019 at 11 AM at Lewis Chapel 202 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara.