William Bruce Humphrey, 84, passed away of natural causes, at Serenity House on August 2nd, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1935, in Topeka Kansas, to Wilbur William and Bertha Humphrey. The family moved to Carpinteria, California, when Bruce was a toddler. He was the youngest of three children, and was adored by his older sisters, Joyce and Carolyn. Bruce attended Menlo College. He met his wife of 64 years, Peggy Hudgens, while home on summer break. They married in 1955. Bruce then enlisted in the Army. Following his service, Bruce and Peggy returned to Carpinteria, where they raised three daughters, Kathy, Marianne and Linda. The family enjoyed spending time at the beach and camping and fishing in the Sierras.

As a child, Bruce had an interest in all things mechanical and motorized. He became a quintessential car guy. He immersed himself in the car culture of the fifties, building and cruising tricked out hotrods. He had a love for cars and enjoyed driving, up until his death. He rode dirt bikes with his family and friends. Bruce and Peggy spent a lot of time boating the Santa Barbara channel, and exploring the Channel Islands. In retirement, Bruce and Peggy traveled the entire country in their motorhome, sightseeing and enjoying regional cuisine. Bruce was an avid reader. It was rare to find him without a book or kindle in his hand. He considered himself somewhat of a wordsmith, and enjoyed writing clever and humorous notes and emails.

Bruce was employed by Granite Construction Company in Santa Barbara. In 1977, Bruce spearheaded the company's recycling initiative, by designing and engineering a giant, portable rock crusher. It was transported to jobsites and used to recycle material from existing roadways. The material was then used to construct new roadways. It reduced time, cost and pollution. Bruce retired early to spend time with family, relax, enjoy hobbies and travel.

Bruce is survived by his wife Peggy, daughters Kathy (Can) Sirin, Marianne (Gary) Cotter, and Linda (Charlie) Thompson. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Peter, Nik and Madeline Sirin (Jake Poliakoff), Will and Luc Cotter, Carly (Thomas) Van Eyck, Maggie (Brad) Pollard, Charles Thompson IV (Amanda) and four great grandchildren, Lilly and Landon Van Eyck and Cameron and Blake Pollard. He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce and Carolyn, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Those wishing to remember Bruce may donate to Serenity House, 509 East Montecito Street, Suite 200 Santa Barbara, CA 93103 or the Carpinteria Historical Society, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria CA 93013