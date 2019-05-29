1920-2019

On May 26, 2019, Bill, a passionate astronomer, was set free to explore the cosmos. He was surrounded by his loving family in Santa Barbara, CA. Bill was born to Sonia and Morris Buzin on November 9th, 1920 in Buffalo, NY.

In 1923, Morris and Sonia drove to Los Angeles, CA in a model T Ford, with their 5 children. Bill was preceded by his parents, his first wife, Della, and his four siblings (Eddie, Sam, Lillian and Annie).

Bill graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School and joined the Marine Corp. shortly thereafter. He is a Veteran of WWII.

He grew to have a passion for carpentry and real-estate. He never missed a solar or lunar eclipse, loved to travel, animals, avid reader, studying science, telling jokes and stories to make everyone around him laugh.

Bill moved his family to Carpinteria, CA in 1987.

Bill is survived by three children, Marilyn (Larry), Jay (Jessie), and Rhonda (Matt). He is also survived by his ex-wife, Amanda, their three children, Veronica (Mike), Sonie (Allen), Bernie (Laura), seven grandchildren, Carrie, David, Andrew, Mikey, Mikayla, Arielle, Shimon, four great grandchildren, Davlyn, Kaleo, Faith and Emma.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29th, 3 p.m., at Carpinteria Cemetery at 1501 Cravens Ln, Carpinteria, CA 93013.

Mortuary services are entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary 2020 Chapala St Santa Barbara CA.

In lieu of flowers, a tree may be planted in Israel in his honor.