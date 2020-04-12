December 2, 1932 to March 27, 2020
He has resided in Alaska, Annapolis (Both as a child and as a Midshipman), Hawaii (during the bombing of Pearl Harbor), San Diego, and Lompoc.
Pilot
Surfer
Skier
Diver
Navy Veteran
Aerospace Engineer
Basketball player
Basketball Coach
Dog lover
Friend
Reader
Golfer
ELK
Music lover
Student SDSU Aztecs, USC, UCSB, Annapolis
Fraternity-SAE
Educator
United States Power Squadron Commander
Sail boat captain
Travel Adventurer
Husband to wife, Tonya
Father to Cheryl, husband Mike, grandfather to daughter Kendall, husband Tyler, great grandfather to sons Jack and Clark, Grandfather to Rachel, husband Danny
Father to Sandra; husband Bruce, grandfather to daughter Sydney
American Patriot
Chocolate lover
A life well lived and filled with love.
Please share a celebration of life with us as soon as we can safely gather.