December 2, 1932 to March 27, 2020

He has resided in Alaska, Annapolis (Both as a child and as a Midshipman), Hawaii (during the bombing of Pearl Harbor), San Diego, and Lompoc.

Pilot

Surfer

Skier

Diver

Navy Veteran

Aerospace Engineer

Basketball player

Basketball Coach

Dog lover

Friend

Reader

Golfer

ELK

Music lover

Student SDSU Aztecs, USC, UCSB, Annapolis

Fraternity-SAE

Educator

United States Power Squadron Commander

Sail boat captain

Travel Adventurer

Husband to wife, Tonya

Father to Cheryl, husband Mike, grandfather to daughter Kendall, husband Tyler, great grandfather to sons Jack and Clark, Grandfather to Rachel, husband Danny

Father to Sandra; husband Bruce, grandfather to daughter Sydney

American Patriot

Chocolate lover

A life well lived and filled with love.

Please share a celebration of life with us as soon as we can safely gather.