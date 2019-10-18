August 3, 1931 - October 1, 2019

Bill passed away at home with his family at his side. Bill's family meant the world to him. He was happiest when he had all of his family together or when he was building something. Whenever he talked of either of those things his face would light up with joy. Thankfully he had three generations of his family with him when he passed.

He was born in Saginaw, MI to Alfred and Macel (Clapp) Wright. The family moved to Traverse City, MI where his father opened his own drug store. Bill was joined by his sister Joyce (deceased) and brother Jack.

He was active in the Boy Scouts and remarkably was one of two scouts in his area chosen to be a Paige at the Governor's Conference on Mackinac Island (for Governor Dewey of New York).

In 1950 he married Glenna Thompson. They had two boys, Jan David, and Daniel Alfred.

In 1958 he married Edna "Jenny" Foster of Lees Point, MI. They mimicked Desi and Lucy and pulled a long, long trailer out to California for a grand tour of the southwest. They fell in love with Santa Barbara where they settled. Bill got a job selling cars for Tom Williams Cadillac while Jenny began working in her profession as a physical therapist at County General Hospital.

Bill belonged to the Optimist Club, the Santa Barbara Jaycees and Los Fiesteros Dance Club (he was quite the jitterbugger). As a member of the Jaycees he was instrumental in obtaining the parking lot for the Childs Estate (Santa Barbara Zoo) from Tom Storke. In addition, he led the Jaycees in building the train tracks at the zoo and also started the Zoo B Que.

Bill and Jenny loved to travel so they quit their jobs and traveled in Europe for three months. Upon returning to Santa Barbara, Bill started his own real estate development business. He located sites for Sambos around the U.S. in addition to his own projects. Jenny headed the physical therapy department at Santa Barbara Medical Clinic.

In the 1960's their family grew as they welcomed daughters Jeanne Marie and Julie Anne.

Bill and Jenny loved flying and used their Piper Dakota to fly to their businesses around the state. In the 80's they fell in love with Borrego Springs, CA and made it their other home. Bill continued his philanthropy there by raising money to construct a new library, the community concert series, the Boys & Girls club and the dream of a new senior center/housing. Bill was always looking for ways to help those who were less fortunate than himself. He was never one to sit on the sidelines and wait for something to happen, when he saw a need he jumped to it and couldn't wait to cross those items off his list of things to do.

Bill always addressed people with a warm greeting and a quirky phrase such as "great to be seen" in response to "nice to see you". He always brought a smile to those who were in contact with him. He was an amazing storyteller and loved to tell about his business and charitable dealings and how he achieved various accomplishments in his life. People loved hearing his stories.

Bill will be sorely missed by his family- both the members of his family that were related by blood and those who were made to feel like family through his kindness and generosity. No matter what was going on with Bill, he would never hesitate to ask how a person and their family were doing and to ask if there is something that he could do for them. He was a true gentleman who would go to the wall for you. Someone said, "Bill's exuberance, energy, and persistence never ceased to amaze me. He was a force of nature and what he could accomplish by sheer determination and stick-to-it ness was inspiring".

He is survived by his loving wife Jenny, brother Jack Wright (Mary Jane), son Dan Wright (Nancy), daughter Jeanne Bortolazzo (Tony), daughter Julie Cegelski (Brian), grandchildren David Osburn (Jill), Jennifer Sgobba (Mike), Connor Bortolazzo, Bianca Bortolazzo, Janna Wright, Lauren Cegelski, Grant Cegelski, great-grandchildren Odin Sgobba, Marlow Sgobba, Will Osburn, Drew Osburn and his beloved dachshund Piper. He was preceded in death by his eldest son Jan David Wright, and grandsons Jeffrey and Benjamin Wright.

As per Bill's wishes, his ashes will be spread at his Borrego Springs home which he lovingly referred to as the "Fun Farm". A private memorial will be held for the family at that time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America (Los Padres Council), The Boys & Girls Club of San Diego or Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Santa Barbara.