William Daryl Dominguez (better known as Willie), 70, died Thursday March 7, 2019 at Cottage Hospital from his fourth bout with cancer. Willie was born January 27, 1949 in Santa Barbara, CA. Willie leaves behind his wife, Nancy Dominguez, and his son, Daniel Dominguez. He joins his mother Dorothy Dominguez and Father Joe Dominguez in paradise. Although having his one biological son, many of his son's friends considered him a father to them as well. He served in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic and door gunner. Many would call him a curmudgeon, often due to his straightforward honesty and gruff speech, but to those who knew him best he was very loving and sincere. He was always ready to help a friend and support his family. Willie worked for the Goleta Union School District for 22 years as head mechanic. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge 150 N Kellogg Ave from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, March 15. It is with great sadness that the family of Willie announces his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

