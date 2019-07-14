July 6, 1937 - June 21, 2019

William 'Bill' Douds, age 81 of Santa Ynez passed away in Solvang on Friday, June 21st. He was born July 6, 1937 in Jamestown, New York to William V. and Mary E. (Swain) Douds. After several years in Westfield , NY the Family moved to St. Petersburg, FL where Bill graduated from St. Petersburg High School lettering in Swimming and Diving and was active in school clubs and performances. Bill then attended vocational School studying Radio and electronics.

In 1956 he went on Active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. Graduating from Hospital Corpsman School in 1957, Bill would begin a 22 year Coast Guard Career as a Medical Corpsman. Married in 1956, he began his family with William Jr, J. Michael, Deborah and while in Juneau, Alaska, son Jim. He served on many Coast guard vessels and in isolated duty stations where he was the only medical source for service men and 'Doctor' for local natives. From South Caicos Island, to a ship in Eureka, CA Bill would advance training and graduate Aviation Medical School, and later Xray technologist School. While serving at Coast Guard Air stations as a Chief Hospital Corpsman, Bill ran medical dispensaries and served on Helicopter rescue air crews. Bill served in Naval Hospitals and continued to serve on Coast Guard Ships and an Ice Breaker during the 'deep freeze' of 1973. Bill went on to be a Coast Guard representative serving USPHS Hospital in San Francisco, CA and in 1974 met and married Elizabeth Mathis, and her Children Fatimah, Gregory and Kirk. He served his last tour in Honolulu, HI as Coast Guard Liaison at Trippler Army Hospital retiring June 1977 as a Senior Hospital Corpsman.

Bill 'retired,' the family settled in the Santa Ynez Valley where he attended Allan Hancock College studying Agriculture, soils, Farm Equipment, welding, Animal Science and many other subjects. After School, Bill worked at the Santa Ynez Valley Hospital, serving 10 years in Maintenance, Plant Management, and X-ray Technology. He then worked as a lab and X-ray tech at Goleta Valley Medical Center, and then with the Federal Correctional Institution. Afterward Bill became a Carousel Operator. He was A Federal Firearms Licensee and State Firearms license holder collecting, selling and also helped with the SYV High School Junior Rifle Club. Bill was Active in the American Legion Post 160 serving many rolls, Commander, Chaplain and was a familiar sight as part of Honor Guards at events and funerals. Bill was very active at B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 2640 of the Santa Ynez Valley in leadership rolls serving the lodge and community. Bill is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth married 45 years, Step-Children Fatimah Norman and husband Bernard of Vallejo, CA, Gregory Lee retired U.S. Navy of Buffalo, NY, Kirk Lee and wife Mary of Santa Ynez, CA and his extended family.

Services with Military Honors are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17th at 11:00 am at Loper Funeral Chapel in Ballard. A reception follows at the SYV Elks Lodge #2640 in Santa Ynez.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors