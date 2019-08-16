Yolanda was born April, 21 1949 in Santa Barbara to Louisa Leyva and Rudy Martinez. Yolanda loved to travel and be with her family and friends. She had an infectious laugh that filled the room. A smile that would fill your heart with love. She was very adventurous and even worked at a carnival for a year. She found the love of her life Stanley (Chipper) Silva, they traveled together and danced the night away. They danced to their wedding song At Last by Etta James and now they are together again grasping hands as they swing the night away. She is survived by her brother Rudy Martinez and many family and friends. She will be dearly missed and loved.



