Yolanda "Yolie" Wilson passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019 at the age of 69 while at home in Fillmore, CA.

Yolie is survived by her husband, Ray; Brothers, Louie and Juan; Sisters, Gina and Anna; Daughters, Lucinda, Bobbie Jo, Frankie and Gina; Grandchildren, Deziree, Nattie, Kreig and Clark; Great Grandchildren, Billie and Kai.

Yolanda had a talent and a passion for all things crafty. She mostly enjoyed crocheting everything from blankets, sweaters, to stuffed animals for family, friends and community projects with her knitting group the Knit Wits. Watching how her gifts lit up the face of who received them was the hi-light of her day and what kept her creating more.

To her family she was the roots of the family tree, nurturing and providing strength to all. She was also known for taking in anyone who needed a "mom". She prided herself on how well she cared for her family and how she brought a smile or a knee slapping, eyes crying laugh to your day. She will be missed more than anyone can comprehend.

A service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Ln, Carpinteria, CA 93013