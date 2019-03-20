|
Lorraine Mae (Bonack) Torgerson
The Villages, FL - (1933-2019)
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing." — 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (NRSV)
Lorraine Mae (Bonack) Torgerson, 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Neenah and Big Falls, WI went to the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 2, 2019 after enduring a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer's disease.
Lorraine was born in Rhinelander, WI on May 4, 1933 to Christian and Clara (Felch) Bonack. She attended Zion Lutheran Grade School, graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1951 where she excelled in voice and music, and attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield. Over the years, she lived in Columbia SC, as well as Madison, Hudson, LaCrosse, and Neenah, WI.
Lorraine married her high school sweetheart, Robert Torgerson, on August 22, 1953 and together they raised four children. She was a beloved mother to Vicki LeClaire, Jeanne Kichefski, Thomas (Jill) Torgerson and Tina (Terry) Carroll. She will be remembered as an active, loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren: Darcy (Scott) Fischer, Kevin LeClaire, Daniel LeClaire, Jennifer Castillo, Sarah Kichefski, Kristie (Jason) Last, Peter (Erin) Carroll, Robert (Leah) Carroll and 6 great-grandchildren; Aleczander and Maxton Fischer, Emma LeClaire, Imani Castillo-Foster, and Blakeleigh and Lincoln Last.
Lorraine loved the Lord and lived her life through faithful acts of service to her family, church and community. A gracious hostess, she was a wonderful cook and family memory-maker for every holiday. Lorraine was a gifted pianist and vocalist who served as a piano accompanist and choir director/member. Lorraine devoted many years to the Girl Scouts. She exemplified kindness and compassion and thereby taught her family how to give their time, talents and energy to others who were in need. Her hobbies included music, gardening, sewing, tennis, birdwatching, figure skating, and enjoying nature.
Through the years, she was employed by Rhinelander Paper Company, Neenah-Menasha VNA, and as the office manager at Torgerson Law Offices.
Lorraine is survived by her husband Robert Torgerson, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister Phyllis Nelson and her children. She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Rick Kichefski, and brother-in-law Carl Nelson.
A memorial service celebrating Lorraine's life and resurrection will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 809 S. Commercial St., Neenah, WI with Reverends Dave and Joyce Eisele officiating. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. and continues to start of service. A luncheon for family and friends will be held immediately following at the church.
Memorial donations may be made in Lorraine's name to the at .
The family extends special thanks to Elán Spanish Springs Memory Center and to Compassionate Care Hospice in The Villages, FL for their support and care.
Published in News-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019