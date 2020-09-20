Barbara J. (Granado) ScottBoone - Barbara J. (Granado) Scott, age 67, of Boone, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.There will be no services held for Barbara. She will be buried in El Paso, TX at a later date.Barbara Jean (Granado) Scott was born to Edward G. and Leila (Martinez) Granado on October 11, 1952 in San Diego, CA. Growing up, Barb moved all over the country while her dad was in the Navy. She graduated from Austin High School in El Paso, TX in 1971.Barbara was united in marriage with Ronald E. Scott on March 27, 1976 in Georgia. Ron and Barb met on base while they were both living in Georgia, then decided they were getting married. Ron told his family that he was coming home from service, but he was not coming home alone. The couple moved back to Boone just two weeks after getting married.Barbara was a beautician in Georgia, but decided to change careers when she moved to Boone. She worked at Archway Cookies and then Heinrich Envelope Co., both formerly in Boone, for many years before the shutdown.Barbara was a member of the Moose Lodge #104 in Boone for many years. Outside that, she kept very busy. In previous years, she went to lots of Ron's softball games and they both bowled in league. In recent years, she knitted and crocheted often. Her crafts were gifted to family for holidays and birthdays.Barbara is survived by her husband, Ron Scott of Boone; father, Edward G. Granado of El Paso, TX; mother-in-law, Lila Scott of Boone; brother, Edward Granado of Littleton, CO; sister-in-law's, Patty (Michael) Myers of Grand Junction, Patsy Smith of Boone, Linda Galvan of Boone, and Dianna (Chuck) Ray of Pilot Mound; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.She is preceded in death by her mother, Leila Martinez; father-in-law, Wendell Scott; and sister, Liz.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Barbara's family at