Betty (DeBeer) Eckhart
Boone - Betty (DeBeer) Eckhart, age 93, of Boone, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets. Friends may call for thirty minutes before the service. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Pleasant View Cemetery in Little Rock, IA.
Betty (DeBeer) Eckhart was born to William and Dena (Venenga) DeBeer on July 20, 1927 in Lyon County, IA. She graduated from Ocheyedan High School in 1946. After high school, Betty graduated from Samuel's School of Beauty Culture in Sioux City.
Betty was united in marriage with Louis Eckhart in December 1950 in Spencer, IA. Louis and Betty traveled for Louis' job for 5 to 7 years before moving to Boone.
While making roots in Boone, Betty worked at The BonTon Salon, before opening her own salon in her home. She owned and operated The Klip & Kurl Salon and worked until she moved into the Eastern Star Home in 2016.
Betty was a busy lady throughout all her life. She traveled in the motorhome with her sister and brother-in-law to every state in the United States, besides Hawaii.
As Betty's grandchildren were growing up, Grandma Betty encouraged them to be state quarter collectors, but her specialty collection was cardinals. She loved to write letters to family and friends.
To say the least, Betty was a kind, loving, generous lady. Betty was a creative woman as well. Her cooking was explained as the one pan wonders- left overs, anything on sale, or just adding rice, she could feed an army. Christmas was another creative time for Betty. The grandchildren did mazes, had boxes inside of boxes, or even jars of nails and screws for their presents.
In recent years, Betty played games on an iPad, and loved word search puzzles. She loved to watch sports, either her grandchildren or on TV. The adventurous side of Betty was still there, because in her 80's, she drove a Jet Ski!
Betty is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Scott) Hinders of Ackley; daughter-in-law, Cindy Eckhart of Ankeny; grandchildren, Kelly (Joel Krehbiel) Eckhart, Calvin (Crystal Jones) Hinders, and Michael (Lacey Shelton) Eckhart; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Rylea Krehbiel and Harrison Eckhart; sister-in-law, June Eckhart; nephew, Bobby Welch, along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her Eastern Star Family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dena DeBeer; husband, Louis; son, Jayson Eckhart; sister, Ester Welch; and brother-in-law, Bob Welch, as well as Louis' siblings and spouses.
The family of Betty would like to thank all the staff at the Eastern Star Masonic Home for not only providing great care to Betty over the years, but also becoming her family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Betty's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Betty Eckhart Family.