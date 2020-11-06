Beulah Nelson
Boone - On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Beulah Nelson, 91, went to be with her Savior whom she served faithfully. She was a resident of Westhaven Community in Boone.
There will be a private family celebration of Beulah's life at a later date in Michigan.
Emma Beulah Nelson was born to A.Theodore and Emma (Stankey) Nelson on September 30, 1929 in Boone, IA. She graduated from Boone High School in 1948.
She was studying to become a nurse when she became seriously ill. She then received help living at the Boone County Home. There she was delighted to do housekeeping work to earn spending money. This facility became River Valley Residence under private management and eventually closed. Human services then moved Beulah under their supervision to a Midtown apartment. In 1998 she made the move to enjoy the care and fellowship at Westhaven Community.
Beulah was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church as long as she was physically able. She then joined the active life at Westhaven Community and even elected to take courses at DMACC. Church friends helped buy her books.
Beulah was a selfless and positive woman despite all she had endured. She won many awards for volunteerism over the years.
Beulah spent many happy hours embroidering pillow cases and tea towels and crocheting caps that she gifted to others. She also enjoyed reading, writing poetry, playing the piano and games.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Emma Nelson; father and step-mother, Theodore and Marie Nelson; siblings, Madelynn Nelson and Merle Nelson. She is survived by her siblings, Carol Kilgore of Sun City, AZ; Mina Timm of Dallas, TX; Mildred Nelson of Rockford, IL; Milo Nelson of Carney, MI; Phillip Nelson of Antioch, IL; Ruth Harrington of Greenville, TX; along with her friends at Westhaven Community.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Beulah's family at www.schreodermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Westhaven Community (112 Fourth St., Boone, IA. 50036) where Beulah got such wonderful care.