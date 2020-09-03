Beverly Joyce (Peter) Coghlan
Boone - Beverly Joyce (Peter) Coghlan, age 80, of Boone, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
There will be a private family graveside service at Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone with Pastor Lindsay Watkins officiating.
Beverly was born to Cleo and Vesta (Blaess) Peter on June 7, 1940 in Boone. She graduated from Boone High School in 1960.
Beverly was united in marriage with Larry Coghlan on June 9, 1962 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Boone. Bev and Larry were lifelong members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Beverly was employed by Bournes in Ames, Lincoln School as a lunch supervisor, and retired from Ledges Manor, where she worked in housekeeping.
Beverly was a busy lady. She enjoyed collecting antiques, going to auctions, and shopping. Bev made regular trips to Ames to shop and also go for lunch at her favorite restaurants. She also enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Boone for meals and to socialize with friends in town.
Beverly is survived by her children, Kim (Randy) Shadle of Boone, David Coghlan of Boone, and John Coghlan of La Porte City, IA; grandsons, Alex and Sam Coghlan, and Charlie Craus; sister-in-law, Lynn Solheim of Lone Tree, CO; nephew, Chris Solheim; and great-nephew, Trevor Solheim.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Coghlan, who passed away on September 1, 2016; and her parents, Cleo Peter and Vesta (Ken) Clark.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets in Boone. Online condolences may be left to Beverly's family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Boone.