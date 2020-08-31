1/1
Brian Titus Cottrell
1958 - 2020
Boone - Brian Titus Cottrell, 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Brian was born on December 9, 1958 in Chicago, IL to Herbert and Elaine (Sanborn) Cottrell. On August 9, 1980 Brian married Cathy Cosgrove at the Woodway Community Church in Edmonds, Washington. He worked in I.T. for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 30 years. Brian graduated from Northwestern College in 1980. He had 3 kidney transplants over 36 years. Brian battled cancer for the last 3 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Brian recently enjoyed celebrating his 40th anniversary with Cathy. Brian was a very optimistic and encouraging person. He had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Brian was a member of the Grace Church in Des Moines, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father Herbert Cottrell and his brother in law Lyle Babbitt.
Brian is survived by his wife Cathy Cottrell of Boone; mother Elaine Cottrell of Boone; brother Kevin (Kathie) Cottrell of Boone; sister Brenda Babbitt of Boone; four nieces, two nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Minnesota, or to the family to use at their discretion. Memorials may be sent to Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 116, Boone, IA 50036.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Grace Church, 4200 East 25th Street, Des Moines, IA 50317.
Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home
515-432-4550

Published in Boone News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stark-Welin Funeral Directors
609 7th Street
Boone, IA 50036-0505
(515) 432-4550
Memories & Condolences
