Charlotte Neva (McCoy) Stewart
On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Charlotte Neva (McCoy) Stewart, age 79, devoted and loving wife, mother and grandma, passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Charlotte was born on January 28, 1941 in Ackworth, Iowa to Charles and Neva (Kenoyer) McCoy. She graduated from Indianola High School in 1959.
She attended Iowa Lutheran Nursing School in Des Moines and William Penn College in Oskaloosa, each for a semester. Charlotte married her high school sweetheart, C. Eugene Stewart on February 12, 1961 at the First Presbyterian Church in Indianola. They raised two daughters in Boone. She worked as head teller at Hawkeye Savings and Loan for 12 years and then was the receptionist for the dental office of Dr. David Grant for many years and retired in 2000.
Charlotte will be reunited in heaven with her parents and baby brother, Charles. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gene; their two daughters, Christy Haider (Jeff) of MN and Connie Hadley (Matt) of KY; her three favorite grandchildren who were a source of joy, Emily Haider of (MN), Connor Hadley of KY and Luke Haider of (MN); and several cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Charlotte was gifted with many creative talents. She loved making and decorating cakes for all occasions and even made both daughters' wedding cakes. She enjoyed baking for friends, family, and fundraisers, especially at Christmas time. Sewing and crocheting blankets for others was another gift. She enjoyed planning and organizing family reunions. She had a passion for learning about her heritage and genealogy, researched family ancestry back to the 1600's.
Music was important to her and she played the piano and organ, and was part of the First United Methodist Church Bell Choir for about 25 years.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for 56 years and her faith was very important to her. She also belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority (50- year member) and various card clubs over the years and was also a member of the Purple Hat Society.
Charlotte became a docent 30 years ago and helped volunteer with tours at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Home.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Kidney Fund or the First United Methodist Church in Boone.