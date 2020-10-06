Christopher Clarence Scott

Webster City - Chris Scott passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home in Webster City, Iowa. He had been in ill health with complications from a broken leg. The broken leg might have been enough to kill him as it left him chairbound with little hope of ever walking again. A thought that surely sped him to his grave sooner than just his illness. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Christopher Clarence Scott was born November 8,1950 at Fort Dodge, son of Clarence S. Scott Jr. and Dorothea M. Smith Scott. He would have been born in Webster City but at the time the hospital was overly crowded or maybe there simply were not enough beds in the maternity department and babies were being born in the hallways. His mother decided that she wanted the comfort of a bed over Chris wanting to be born in Webster City. Nonetheless, he was raised in Webster City, with one year living in Bryan, Texas. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and graduated from Webster City High School in 1969. He joined the armed services at Des Moines, April 27,1970, completed training at Fort Lewis, WA then took training for the medics at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. He reported to duty at Fort Hood TX after his training where his duties included playing on the Army golf team. In 1976 he married Karen Olson, they later divorced. He married Beverly Johnson, which also ended in divorce. He decided not to marry again as he didn't seem to be successful in that sport arena. He believed in that old adage of three strikes and you're out. Fearless as he was, he wasn't going to take that risk.

Chris was a natural athlete excelling in golf (his love), playing pool, baseball, wrestling, basketball, bowling, tennis, swimming and most anything he tried his hand at, even standing broad jump and agility run while in Scouts. He was fearless when trying new things. The phrase, "Here, hold my beer" may or may not have originated with him. In the end, the beer did get the better of him. He was a professional bricklayer, paint striper, carpenter or any other occupation that he felt inclined to try. He tried his hand at driving a Soap Box Derby car his dad helped him build when he was just 12 years old, sponsored by the Webster City Police Department. Ever since he has enjoyed a special relationship with the police department.

He is survived by a whole lot of people that will miss him, especially his mother, Dorothea Scott of Boone; 7 brothers: John (Valerie) of Colorado, Robert (Sherry) of Austin TX, David of Indianapolis IN, Andrew of Boone, Timothy (Anna) of Chicago IL, Daniel (Guille) of Pasadena TX, Joel (Sue) of Ankeny; 6 sisters, Susan Powell of Killeen TX, Teresa (Craig) Davis of Magnolia TX, Toni Scott of Lebanon IN, Mary Beth Scott of Boone, Jody Haws of Ankeny, Rebecca Scott of Boone and his uncle Earl Scott of Davenport, as well as 23 nieces and nephews, 35 great-nieces and great-nephews with three more on the way, and his very close friend, Lori Bromm.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2002, his brother Theodore in 1955; niece Brandy Dillingham in 1973, nephew Jason Dillingham in 1996, great-niece Emma Ivanovsky in Aug 2015 and great-niece Kara Dillingham in Aug 2020; uncles, Cletus Smith, Eugene Smith, Howard Scott and an aunt, Isabelle Scott. He was also preceded by all of his grandparents who no doubt were surprised to see him so soon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store