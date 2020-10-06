1/1
Cristofer Nystrom
1953 - 2020
Boone - Cristofer Nystrom, age 67, of Boone passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
A private family memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Bass Point Cemetery in rural Boone.
Cristofer Scott Nystrom was born to Dean and Charlene (Jennings) Nystrom on May 16, 1953 in Boone. He graduated from Boone High School in 1971.
Cris was a hard worker. He started working at the age of 12 delivering newspapers for the Boone News Republican. Throughout high school he worked for Safeway. After graduation, he worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation during the summer of 1971.
Cris began working for the Chicago and North Western Railway in 1971, where he made himself a lifelong career. Working his way up from a brakeman to a conductor, he worked on the railroad for 42 years. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad on August 1, 2013.
Cris was united in marriage with Veronica (McGlynn) Rardin on December 26, 2016 in Boone.
Cris kept busy as the president of the UTU Local 329 for 15 years and as the Des Moines Township Clerk for 18 years, where he was responsible for overseeing Bass Point Cemetery.
Cris helped people around town with odd jobs just out of the kindness of his heart. He enjoyed splitting wood, fishing, golfing, hunting, and trapping. He would trap raccoons and then release them on the other side of the river.
Cris is survived by his wife, Veronica Nystrom of Boone; mother, Charlene Nystrom of Boone; sons, Scott (Jennifer) Nystrom of Columbus, Ohio and Jordan (Shalyn) Nystrom of Polk City; his kitty Josie; step-son, Troy Rardin of Boone; step-grandchildren, Jakobi Strabley, Jordan Adams, and Jericho Rardin; siblings, Marck (Pam) Nystrom of Boone, Sue (Tom Inman) Nystrom of Johnston, Curt (Lori) Nystrom of Boone, Paula (Dan) Goldsworth of Boone, and Jerry (Melanie) Nystrom of Boone; uncle, Don (Evelyn) Nystrom of Ames; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and father, Dean Nystrom.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Streets. Online condolences may be left to Cris' family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, Iowa, 50036.

Published in Boone News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
